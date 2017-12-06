Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Compiles monster performance Thursday
Hitchens accrued 15 tackles (12 solo) against the Redskins on Thursday.
Unsurprisingly, this was a season high for Hitchens. Of course, this kind of performance can't be expected on a consistent basis, especially since in four of Hitchens' eight games this season, he has posted six or less tackles.
