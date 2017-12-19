Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that he's optimistic that Hitchens, who sustained a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders, will be able to play Week 16 against the Seahawks, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hitchens departed in the final minute of Sunday's game with the injury, finishing the night with six tackles (one solo). Those who had rolled with Hitchens in IDP formats were likely disappointed with the outing, especially after the linebacker racked up a combined 29 stops over the past two games. Assuming the knee issue doesn't prove to problematic as the Week 16 matchup approaches, Hitchens should have a decent chance at reaching double-digit tackles again.