Hitchens is hopeful to play Thursday against the Chargers after an MRI on the groin injury he sustained in the Week 11 loss to the Eagles came back negative, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hitchens was diagnosed with a slight strain of the groin, which forced him out early in the fourth quarter of the 37-9 loss. The quick turnaround for the Thanksgiving Day game won't help Hitchens' case for suiting up, but it sounds like the linebacker intends to play even though he'll likely be less than 100 percent healthy. His availability would be crucial with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already ruling out another starting linebacker in Sean Lee (hamstring) out for Thursday's contest, according to David Helman of the Cowboys' official site.