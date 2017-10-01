Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Inactive Sunday
Hitchens (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Hitchens has been out since late August due to his knee injury. Though he was able to return to practice this week, he'll need at least another week before he returns to action. Jaylon Smith will see a majority of the middle linebacker snaps again in Hitchens' absence.
More News
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Returns to practice in limited role•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Rehabbing at practice•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Will not require knee surgery•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Out eight weeks with knee fracture•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: MRI coming Sunday, injury could be season-ending•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...