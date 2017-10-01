Play

Hitchens (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Hitchens has been out since late August due to his knee injury. Though he was able to return to practice this week, he'll need at least another week before he returns to action. Jaylon Smith will see a majority of the middle linebacker snaps again in Hitchens' absence.

