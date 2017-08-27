Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Injures knee
Hitchens (knee) went down during Saturday's game against Oakland, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys are crossing their fingers that Hitchens is all right, or else their defensive problems will escalate. Hitchens was the starting middle linebacker, but he has also been filling in for Sean Lee (hamstring) at weakside linebacker. If this injury is serious, Dallas will need 2016 second-round pick Jaylon Smith (knee) to seriously step up.
