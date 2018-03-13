Hitchens plans to sign with the Chiefs for five years and approximately $45 million, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

A 2014 fourth-round pick, Hitchens had at least 67 tackles each of his four seasons in Dallas, including a career-best 84 in only 12 games last year. The size of the contract suggests he's ticketed for a three-down role, which typically wasn't the case during his time with the Cowboys. The 25-year-old will replace Derrick Johnson in the middle of the Kansas City defense.