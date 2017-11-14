Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Leads Cowboys in tackles Sunday
Hitchens collected a team-high 10 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
With Sean Lee (hamstring) hurt once again, Hitchens stepped up as the most productive Cowboys defender, although he doesn't have the impact on the game that Lee does. With the veteran expected to miss the next two or even three games, Hitchens should be a steady IDP option during that period.
