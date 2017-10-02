Hitchens (knee) is closing in on a return, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hitchens' knee kept him out Sunday's game, but there's a realistic chance he'll be ready for Week 5 assuming he avoids any setbacks during practice this week. Without Hitchens, the Dallas defense has looked lackluster in the early going. It'll be interesting to see whether the team opts to suit him up this week or take the precautionary route. Either way, we should know based on his practice availability leading up to kickoff.