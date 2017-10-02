Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Nearing return for Week 5 action
Hitchens (knee) is closing in on a return, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hitchens' knee kept him out Sunday's game, but there's a realistic chance he'll be ready for Week 5 assuming he avoids any setbacks during practice this week. Without Hitchens, the Dallas defense has looked lackluster in the early going. It'll be interesting to see whether the team opts to suit him up this week or take the precautionary route. Either way, we should know based on his practice availability leading up to kickoff.
More News
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Returns to practice in limited role•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Rehabbing at practice•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Will not require knee surgery•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Out eight weeks with knee fracture•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...