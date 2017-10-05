Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: No limitations in practice
Hitchens (knee) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Hitchens was questionable for Week 4 after practicing on a limited basis last week, but is now practicing fully for the first time this season. The 25-year-old returning against the Packers on Sunday is looking increasingly likely, his practice availability Thursday and Friday remain critical in determining his status.
More News
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Nearing return for Week 5 action•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Returns to practice in limited role•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Rehabbing at practice•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Will not require knee surgery•
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...