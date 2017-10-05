Play

Hitchens (knee) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Hitchens was questionable for Week 4 after practicing on a limited basis last week, but is now practicing fully for the first time this season. The 25-year-old returning against the Packers on Sunday is looking increasingly likely, his practice availability Thursday and Friday remain critical in determining his status.

More News
