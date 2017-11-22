Hitchens (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Hitchens emerged from Sunday's defeat to the Eagles with a slight groin strain, but a subsequent MRI gave the linebacker hope he'd be able to avoid an absence Week 12. After putting in a DNP/limited/limited practice regimen, his status remains up in the air. If he joins Sean Lee on the pine, Jaylon Smith, Damien Wilson and Justin Durant would handle most of the snaps afforded Cowboys linebackers Thursday.