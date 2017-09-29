Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable for Week 4
Hitchens (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Rams.
Hitchens, who's been out since late August with an injured knee, returned to practice just this week. Even though he was originally targeting a return date set after the Cowboys' Week 6 bye, it seems he has a legitimate chance of suiting up Sunday. If not, Jaylon Smith will continue to gobble up the snaps at MLB.
