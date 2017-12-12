Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Racks up 14 tackles in Sunday's win
Hitchens collected 14 tackles in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Despite the fact that Sean Lee returned from his hamstring injury and got 18 tackles of his own, Hitchens remained productive, hitting double digits in tackles for the second straight game and third time in five weeks. The Cowboys' middle linebacker could see plenty of action again in Week 15 on the road against Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders offense.
