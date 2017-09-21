Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Rehabbing at practice
Hitchens (knee) was going through rehab during the Cowboys' practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hitchens is about a month removed from suffering a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee and is halfway through his recovery timetable, but it's still good to see him rehabbing at this point. The 25-year-old could return following the Cowboys' Week 6 bye at the earliest, but there remains a lot of work to be done before a definitely return date is set.
