Hitchens (knee) was able to return to practice in a limited role Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Hitchens has been sidelined since suffering a tibial plateau fracture mid-way through training camp. He was originally eyeing a return following the Cowboys' Week 6 bye, so it may be overly optimistic to expect him back for Sunday's game against the Rams. However, he seems to be moving along quicker than expected, and figures to be back in the linebacker rotation sooner than later.