Hitchens finished the regular season with a career-high 84 tackles (55 solo), two passes defended and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Despite missing the first four games of the season with a knee injury, Hitchens still put together a strong campaign as the Cowboys' middle linebacker. He'll be a free agent in the offseason and it's unclear at this point how much effort the team will put into trying to bring him back, as players like DeMarcus Lawrence will be bigger priorities to re-sign and Jaylon Smith could be ready to step into a starting role in 2018, but wherever Hitchens lands he should be a tackling machine, although his minimal contributions in other categories puts him on the fringe of IDP utility.