Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Suffers blow to the nose
Hitchens left practice due to a bloody nose after a blow to the face, but he was able to return, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hitchens has been working with the starting defense as a middle linebacker and it would've been an unfortunate break for the defense if he had been forced to miss time. Fortunately the injury isn't expected to linger or limit him any further.
More News
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Will compete for starting middle linebacker spot•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Active Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens nets 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Cowboys OLB Anthony Hitchens wearing walking boot•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....