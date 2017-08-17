Play

Hitchens left practice due to a bloody nose after a blow to the face, but he was able to return, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hitchens has been working with the starting defense as a middle linebacker and it would've been an unfortunate break for the defense if he had been forced to miss time. Fortunately the injury isn't expected to linger or limit him any further.

