Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Suffers groin injury
Hitchens injured his groin during Sunday's game against the Eagles and is questionable to return, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Before exiting, Hitchens was tied for the team lead with five tackles. Jaylon Smith will presumably fill in for the remainder of the game if Hitchens isn't able to return.
