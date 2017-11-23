Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Will play Sunday
Hitchens is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Hitchens came into Thursday's game with a questionable tag after suffering a groin injury in Sunday night's loss to the Eagles, but the linebacker will not be hindered by the short week and is set be a full go on Thanksgiving.
