Dallas signed Callaway to a reserve/future deal Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Callaway reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs at the end of August, and after clearing the knee injury, he latched on with the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-November. He was never elevated during the regular season and hasn't seen regular-season NFL action since 2020, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around Dallas' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
More News
-
Antonio Callaway: Signed to Cowboys' practice squad•
-
Antonio Callaway: Gets injury settlement•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Callaway: Reverts to injured reserve•
-
Antonio Callaway: Parts ways with Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Callaway: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Callaway: Still missing practice•