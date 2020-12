Woods (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday versus the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Woods hurt his ankle during Sunday's win over the 49ers and was unable to return to the field. It appears the injury will keep him out for at least one week, as Woods missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday. He'll try to make it back to the field in time for a Week 17 matchup versus the Giants.