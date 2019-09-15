Woods (knee) will have an MRI when he gets back to Dallas, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys are encouraged by the initial prognosis, as Woods is expected to have a sprained left MCL but not a season-ending injury. If that's the case, he'll likely still miss a few weeks, and Christian Covington will bump into a starting role.

