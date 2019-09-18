Play

Woods (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods' injury isn't expected to be serious, but there's a good chance he still misses some time. If he practices in some capacity before the end of the week, Woods will have a chance to play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories