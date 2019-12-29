Woods (hip/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Woods will miss his sixth game of the season. The 26-year-old defensive tackle has accrued 23 tackles over 10 contests this season, and if the Cowboys are unable to win Sunday and the Eagles record a victory over the Giants, Woods' season will be over. For now, Christian Covington and Michael Bennett figure to enjoy increased snap counts in Woods' place.