Woods (shoulder) hasn't practiced this week and won't be participating in OTAs, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Head coach Jason Garrett listed Woods among a group of players who wouldn't be rushed back into action as they recover from various medical issues. The defensive tackle underwent shoulder surgery in January, and he's expected to fill a depth role on the Cowboys' defensive line in 2019 after playing 15 games last year, recording 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories