Play

Woods (hip/ankle) did not practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that his injuries may have been sustained during practice. The starting defensive end may need to upgrade his level of activity Friday for any chance of suiting up against Washington in Week 17. It still remains to be seen if Woods will be subject to any discipline from the league as a result of his Dec. 5 arrest.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends