Woods suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Redskins and his return is questionable, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear how Woods picked up the injury, but its serious enough to force him to miss snaps. As long as he's sidelined expect Christian Covington to fill in at defensive tackle.

