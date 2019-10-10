Woods (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods has missed the last three contests and was limited in practice Wednesday, but he now appears back to full health. Assuming the 26-year-old avoids any setbacks, he's trending toward retaking the field Sunday versus the Jets.

