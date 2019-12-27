Play

Woods (hip/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Woods was absent from the injury report to start the week but didn't practice Thursday or Friday. The 26-year-old's availability for Sunday remains firmly up in the air.

