Cowboys' Antwaun Woods: Ready to go
Woods (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Woods' lack of an injury designation indicates that he's cleared the league's concussion protocol, and is on track to suit up for Thursday's divisional tilt against Washington. With Maliek Collins (knee) listed as questionable for the Thanksgiving matchup, Woods could be in line for an increased defensive workload.
