Cowboys' Antwaun Woods: Sustains ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Woods is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to an ankle injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 27-year-old recorded two tackles during the first half before exiting due to the injury. Eli Ankou should have an increased role at defensive tackle while Woods is unavailable.
