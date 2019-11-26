Woods isn't expected to play Thursday against the Bills due to a sprained MCL, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Woods suffered the injury in Sunday's loss the the Patriots, and it's unclear if it's the same knee that forced Woods to miss time earlier this season. The official word will be available when inactives are released prior to game time, but in his stead, Christian Covington is expected to draw the start at defensive tackle for the game.