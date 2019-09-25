Play

Woods (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Woods didn't practice at all leading up to Week 3's game versus the Dolphins, and he was ultimately inactive. The Cowboys were able to handle the Dolphins fine without Woods, but they have a tougher test on tap Sunday against the Saints, as Alvin Kamara has averaged 2.9 yards after contact this season. If he's unable to shake the injury in time, Christian Covington (calf) and Trysten Hill are expected to rotate in.

