Woods (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Bears, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods will sit out his second consecutive game and fifth of the year. The 26-year-old is a valued run-stuffer, but Michael Bennett and Christian Covington are expected to see upticks in snap counts while Woods is out.

