Woods (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

For the second straight week, Woods was held out of practice every day, and he will be on the sidelines for the second straight game as a result. Christian Covington and Trysten Hill figure to see additional snaps once again in Woods' absence.

