Cowboys' Antwaun Woods: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Woods (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Philadelphia, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 27-year-old was expected to be sidelined for Week 16 and has now been officially ruled out. Eli Ankou should see increased snaps at defensive tackle Sunday with Woods sidelined.
