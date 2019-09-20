Play

Woods (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods was a non-participant in practice all week, and a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Christian Covington and Trysten Hill stand to receive increased snaps as long as Woods is unable to go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories