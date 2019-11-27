Play

Woods (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Bills, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Woods suffered a sprained MCL during this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots, so he could miss additional time beyond this game. During Woods' absence, Christian Covington is expected to start at defensive tackle alongside Maliek Collins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories