The Cowboys selected Richards in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 169th overall.

Richards was a three-year starter at left tackle for North Carolina, an impressive accomplishment for someone who began playing offensive line late in high school. Given his relative lack of experience, he remains a bit raw as he enters the NFL. Richards does have the length -- he's 6-foot-4 and has 34-inch arms -- to develop into a valuable player along Dallas' offensive line, it just may take a couple of seasons.