Richards (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Richards was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and the 2023 fifth-round pick will return Sunday from a four-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 12 against Washington. Richards will provide depth for the Cowboys' offensive line in his return.
