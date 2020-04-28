Cowboys' Azur Kamara: Inks deal with Dallas
Kamara has signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
The Kansas product only started for one year in college and lacks experience and football instincts as an edge rusher, but Kamara has the length and athleticism to be an intriguing developmental project for the Cowboys.
