Banogu agreed to terms with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After spending the first four years of his career in Indianapolis, the 2019 second-round pick has found a new home in Dallas. Banogu accumulated 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble throughout his four-year career with the Colts. He will most likely compete for a depth role on the Cowboys' defensive line.