DiNucci has officially been named the starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Eagles following news that Andy Dalton (concussion) has been ruled out, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

DiNucci likely wasn't expecting to get much playing time behind Dalton and Dak Prescott (ankle) this year, but he'll be counted on Sunday night in a crucial divisional tilt. The Cowboys' offensive line should see some improvement from last week's loss against Washington, as starters Zach Martin (concussion) and Joe Looney (knee) will both be active. The tackle positions will still be filled by backups, though, which is a major concern after DiNucci was sacked on three of six dropbacks last week. Perhaps a full week of first-team reps can warrant a better outing for DiNucci, and having a stacked set of wide receivers doesn't hurt either.