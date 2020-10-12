DiNucci could find himself as the Cowboys' No. 2 quarterback following the season-ending ankle injury to Dak Prescott.

Andy Dalton will take over as the starting QB for Dallas, but that leaves a vacancy in the backup spot. DiNucci, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, has yet to be active on game day, and if the coaching staff feels he's not yet ready to handle NFL action, the Cowboys could look to sign a veteran free agent to fill the No. 2 job. Until another quarterback joins the roster and gets up to speed on the playbook, however, DiNucci figures to be the backup, even if only by default.