DiNucci took all the Cowboys' first-team reps at quarterback during practices Wednesday and Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While Dallas hasn't ruled out Andy Dalton (concussion) from starting this weekend in Philadelphia, the signal-caller has been a non-participant in the first two practices of Week 8. According to Gehlken, Dalton's involvement in Dallas' quarterback meeting Thursday morning marks a step forward for the veteran as he navigates the concussion protocol, but he'll almost certainly need to get some on-field reps in Friday to have a shot at playing against the Eagles. Barring a major turnaround in Dalton's condition in the next day, DiNucci looks poised to make his first career start Sunday after he played 12 snaps in relief of the concussed Dalton in last week's loss to Washington. At this time, little buzz has emerged suggesting that the Cowboys plan to bring in a more experienced option at the position beyond journeyman Garrett Gilbert, who was recently poached from Cleveland's practice squad to serve as the clear No. 2 behind DiNucci.