DiNucci is expected to start Sunday's game versus the Steelers following news that Andy Dalton (concussion) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dalton won't be able to return by Sunday, so DiNucci is in line for a second straight start. His start against the Eagles this past Sunday was ugly, as he completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns. He didn't throw an interception, but he was sacked four times and lost two fumbles. The rookie's matchup this week will be even tougher, as the Steelers lead the league with 30 sacks and rank second with 13 turnovers through seven games.