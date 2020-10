With Andy Dalton (concussion) listed as doubtful, DiNucci is expected to get the start Sunday night in Philadelphia, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick won't lack for receiving weapons, but he will be playing behind a shaky O-line against an above-average Eagles pass rush. DiNucci looked overwhelmed when he replaced Dalton in last week's 25-3 loss to Washington, taking sacks on three of his six dropbacks.