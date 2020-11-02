DiNucci completed 21 of 40 pass attempts for 180 yards, no touchdowns and two lost fumbles in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Eagles.

DiNucci received the first start of his career, but was given a rude awakening by the Eagles' defensive unit. The 2020 seventh-round pick did not get any help from his battered and bruised offensive line, as it appeared he was under duress just moments after receiving the snap. The handful of times DiNucci received a clean pocket, he proved to be indecisive and held on to the ball too long (four sacks). The rookie was blunt during the post-game presser, stating that "this NFL thing; it's hard." Nothing appeared to come easy for anybody on Dallas' offense, so a potential Week 9 return for veteran backup Andy Dalton (concussion) would be a welcome one. Fantasy managers probably saw enough from DiNucci to steer clear if he is forced to make another start Sunday, especially considering one of the league's top defensive units waits on deck in the form of a home matchup against the Steelers.