Cowboys' Ben DiNucci: Lands in Dallas

The Cowboys selected DiNucci in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 231st overall.

DiNucci started his career at Pittsburgh before being supplanted by Kenny Pickett. He transferred to James Madison in 2018 and had a successful run for the Dukes, leading them to the FCS Title Game as a senior. DiNucci completed 70 percent of his passes for 3,441 yards and 29 scores in 2019 and added 569 yards and seven scores on the ground. He'll likely be a camp arm who might make the practice squad in 2020.