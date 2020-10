Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Thursday that DiNucci is the top backup to Andy Dalton, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McCarthy said that he's "concerned" about DiNucci's preparation now that the rookie seventh-round pick is a mere injury to Dalton away from being thrust into the starting lineup. The James Madison product threw for 3,441 yards and 29 scores in 2019 while adding 569 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.