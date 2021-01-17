DiNucci completed 23 of 43 passes for 219 yards without a touchdown or interception over three appearances for the Cowboys in 2020.

A seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, DiNucci was the third of four Dallas quarterbacks to get a start in the disappointing campaign, getting his chance after Dak Prescott (ankle) and Andy Dalton (concussion) both went down. Predictably the rookie looked completely overmatched in his Week 8 start against the Eagles, and he was replaced under center the following week by Garrett Gilbert and subsequently lost the No. 2 job after Dalton recovered. Assuming Prescott is back in 2021, DiNucci could need a big showing in training camp to even win the backup job with the Cowboys next season.